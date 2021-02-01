Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. 45,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

