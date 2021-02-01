PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.5 days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers fuel cell stacks under the PowerCell S2, which is based on fuel cell technology used in back-up power generators in telecommunications applications and as a range extender for electrical vehicles; and PowerCell S3, which is used for power generation of renewable energy stored in hydrogen, as well as for fossil free propulsion in marine vessels or off-road equipment.

