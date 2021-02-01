Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.07. 9,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

