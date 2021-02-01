Primas Achieves Market Cap of $765,023.34 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $765,023.34 and $3.41 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00388551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

