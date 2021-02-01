Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

