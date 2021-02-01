Private Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 165 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $161.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.84. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

