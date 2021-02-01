Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.05 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

