Private Ocean LLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $37.79. 4,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,353. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

