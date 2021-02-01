Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after buying an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.