Private Ocean LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

