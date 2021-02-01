Private Ocean LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

IDV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. 979,671 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

