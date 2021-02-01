Private Ocean LLC Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.98. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

