Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,107.89. 5,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,826. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,042.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.65, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

