Private Ocean LLC Sells 4,569 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. 32,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,768. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

