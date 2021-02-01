Private Ocean LLC Sells 9,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.