Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Gap Down to $1.08

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.01. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $89,687.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter worth about $755,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

