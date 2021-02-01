ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Up 11.4%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.27. 282,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 360,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPH. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.