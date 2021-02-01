ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Up 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 114,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 125,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 347.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 236.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 294.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

