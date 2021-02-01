ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $14.64

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $13.50. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 124,983 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,289,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,003,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.