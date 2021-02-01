ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 7.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.61. 83,434,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 68,925,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

