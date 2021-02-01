Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

