Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years.

PFS opened at $18.52 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

