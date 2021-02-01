ProximaX Hits Market Cap of $4.65 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $120,811.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00145995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00266606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038765 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

