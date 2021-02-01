Prudent Investors Network Sells 61,262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudent Investors Network lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,262 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,625 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,911,000 after acquiring an additional 156,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,399,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,796,000 after acquiring an additional 247,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

