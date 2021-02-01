Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,400 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,383.55 ($18.08).

PRU opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 217.13. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,373.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

