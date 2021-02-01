PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $112.69 Average PT from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $4.04 on Monday, hitting $136.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,525. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

