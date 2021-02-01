Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 206,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

