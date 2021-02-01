Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

