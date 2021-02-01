Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNB Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

CCNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 34.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

