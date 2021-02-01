Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Boosted by Wedbush

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $702.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

