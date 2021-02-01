Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

OBNK stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

