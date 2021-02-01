Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Decreased by William Blair

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

ABMD stock opened at $348.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $28,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Abiomed by 666.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after buying an additional 53,327 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

