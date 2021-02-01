Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Reduced by Raymond James

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.66 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.