Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on V. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

NYSE:V opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 101,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

