Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.