Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Talos Energy Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

TALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $8.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $687.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

