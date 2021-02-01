Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

