Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Glu Mobile in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $8.81 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 28.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 208,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 851,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.