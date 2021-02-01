QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. QAD has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $952.15 million, a P/E ratio of 287.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

