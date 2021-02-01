QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 2.0% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Discovery were worth $30,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discovery by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 113.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

