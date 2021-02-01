QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.38 on Monday, reaching $346.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

