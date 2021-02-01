QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $27.06 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after buying an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.