QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $328,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

