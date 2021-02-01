QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $534,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.61. 2,761,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,446,590. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

