QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFVA) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 78.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $2,088,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,228,000.

BATS:VFVA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.57. 11,274 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.

