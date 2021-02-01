QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 375.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 281,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 25,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.