QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.37. 94,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.65. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

