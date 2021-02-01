QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 3,611 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.04. 6,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,779. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.78.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.