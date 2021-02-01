QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

