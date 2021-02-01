Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Trading Up 10.6%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 325,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 300,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

